Truckers gather at toll plaza to show support for assaulted driver
KUALA LUMPUR: A group of truck drivers gathered in solidarity at the Sungei Besi toll plaza Sunday for a fellow driver who was assaulted at the Bukit Antarabangsa condominium. The group from the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs Alliance of Malaysia said that their peaceful gathering was to denounce the assault on the driver.
