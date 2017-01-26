Traffic Slow At Major Highways As At 5PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 -- Traffic flow on several major highways were reportedly slow at 5pm today, as people returned to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year holidays. A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said the traffic flow from Tapah to Gua Tempurung was slow, due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road.

Chicago, IL

