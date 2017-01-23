Tourism Malaysia offices nationwide closed to avoid job duplication
ALOR GAJAH: Tourism Malaysia offices throughout the country will be closed with immediate effect to avoid job duplication with state agencies in promoting tourist attractions. Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said the closure of the 14 tourism offices, however, did not involve the termination of services of the staff because they would be absorbed into the ministry's headquarters and other departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
