Thousands still stranded in Malaysia floods

"We are government supporters but we have not received any food aid from the federal government," said Abdul Manan Mohamad Children swim in floodwaters in Malaysia's north-eastern town of Rantau Panjang, which borders Thailand, on January 5, 2017. AFP photo / Mohd Rasfan Thousands of people remained stranded in relief centres Thursday as northeast Malaysia struggled to recover from severe flooding and residents raised fears of looting.

Chicago, IL

