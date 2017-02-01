The secluded beach at the Tanjong Jar...

The secluded beach at the Tanjong Jara Resort, in Malaysia. Pictures: Keith Mundy

Where is it? Just north of the fishing port of Dungun, on peninsular Malaysia's east coast, Tanjong Jara Resort occupies 17 hectares of tree-shrouded grounds alongside a crescent of beach . Arrive by night and the impression is of infinite calm; in the morning stroll though the greenery to the beach, and you will see deserted sands curving away to distant headlands in both directions.

