The secluded beach at the Tanjong Jara Resort, in Malaysia. Pictures: Keith Mundy

Where is it? Just north of the fishing port of Dungun, on peninsular Malaysia's east coast, Tanjong Jara Resort occupies 17 hectares of tree-shrouded grounds alongside a crescent of beach . Arrive by night and the impression is of infinite calm; in the morning stroll though the greenery to the beach, and you will see deserted sands curving away to distant headlands in both directions.

