Tengku Abdullah Disappointed Over Drowning During Floods

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today expressed his disappointment over an incident in which a one-year and 18 month-old girl drowned in Pekan yesterday. Tengku Abdullah said he was shocked when informed that Siti Nurdarwisyah Abdul Rahman drowned in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir, Pekan.

