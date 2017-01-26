Tengku Abdullah Disappointed Over Dro...

Tengku Abdullah Disappointed Over Drowning During Floods

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today expressed his disappointment over an incident in which a one-year and 18 month-old girl drowned in Pekan yesterday. Tengku Abdullah said he was shocked when informed that Siti Nurdarwisyah Abdul Rahman drowned in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir, Pekan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC