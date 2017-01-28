Temple enters book of records with giant artworks

PETALING JAYA: The iconic Thean Hou temple has entered the Malaysia Book of Records after unveiling three giant artworks in its vicinity on Chinese New Year's eve. The temple committee from the Selangor and Federal Territory Hainan Association set up the biggest 3D Metal Rooster Paper-Cutting Artwork, the biggest 3D Solar Terms metal panel Paper-Cutting Artwork and the biggest Chinese Chess Set replica.

