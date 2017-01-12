Taxi driver in Malaysia barred over R...

Taxi driver in Malaysia barred over RM800 fare

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Land Public Transport Commission has revoked the licence of a taxi operator and his vehicle permit for charging two French tourists RM800 for a short ride in December. KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Commission has revoked the licence of a taxi operator and his vehicle permit for charging two French tourists RM800 for a short ride in December.

