Syabu: Death for duo
Kota Kinabalu: A local man and a Bruneian were sentenced to death by the High Court here on Wednesday for trafficking syabu weighing 745.6gm and 52.1gm each. Andy Majudil, 35, and Mohd Noor Jumat, 38, were respectively found guilty of committing the offence at a house in Taman Nelly, Phase 8C, Jalan Nountun in Inanam at 9.30pm on Nov 19, 2013.
