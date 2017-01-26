Suspected gamblers flee Malaysian pol...

Suspected gamblers flee Malaysian police in croc-infested river

Two suspected gamblers caught up in a police raid on illegal activities tried to evade arrest by risking their lives and jumping into a crocodile-infested river. Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the seven gamblers were playing the "Holo" betting game behind a grocery shop located near the Bako river.

Chicago, IL

