Suspected drug dealer drowns in attempt to evade cops

3 hrs ago

KUALA TERENGGANU: A suspected drug dealer, aged 27, is believed to have drowned Friday night during an attempt to escape from police at Kampung Bekok, Hulu Besut near here. Besut District police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said Saturday that Muhamad Ekraam Maidin's body was found at 9.50pm.

