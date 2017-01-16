Sumatra quake felt in Perak

IPOH: Residents of Ipoh, Manjung, Kuala Kangsar and Seri Iskandar were shocked by the earthquake that struck northern Sumatra on Monday night. A check by The Star found that a short wave of tremors was felt by residents at around 8.45pm.

