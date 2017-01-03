Sulu Sea Kidnappings a Threat to Ship...

Sulu Sea Kidnappings a Threat to Shipping - IMB

The Sulu Sea between eastern Malaysia and the Philippines has become dangerous for merchant shipping due to rising threat of kidnappings, the International Maritime Bureau said on Tuesday. The Sulu archipelago is a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, an al-Qaeda linked group notorious for kidnappings and, increasingly, piracy.

Chicago, IL

