Subra: Malaysia's top rating testament to its healthcare system
PETALING JAYA: A recent article in International Living magazine has rated Malaysia as having the "best healthcare in the world" in addition to being ranked as the top country for medical tourism. It said that this was due to the strengthening USD, cheaper air travel, mounting healthcare costs and long waiting lists in Western countries.
