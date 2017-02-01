Southland teens travel to Malaysia fo...

Southland teens travel to Malaysia for badminton

Bradley Jackson, 17, and Ella Smith, 16, flew back into Invercargill on January 21 after training at the Asia Badminton Academy in Kuala Lumpur. This was the third time the pair had flown to the academy for training, having travelled to Malaysia in 2013 and 2014.

Chicago, IL

