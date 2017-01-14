Son of Moro leader nabbed in Malaysia over deadly Davao City blast
Police collecting evidence at the site of an explosion at a night market in Davao City, in southern island of Mindanao, on September 2, 2016. PETALING JAYA: The son of a Moro National Liberation Front leader is currently being detained in Malaysia in connection with the Davao City bombing in Sept 2016.
