Something fishy is going on with the ...

Something fishy is going on with the corruption-related arrests in Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

LAST week in Malaysia, the secretary-general of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry Mohd Arif Ab Rahman was arrested along with two of his sons for alleged abuse of power and corruption. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission seized RM550,000 worth of cash in different foreign currencies, including British Pounds, Euro and Singapore Dollars, from his house in Subang Jaya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec 9 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,722 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC