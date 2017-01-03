Soldier killed in P'pang crash

Kota Kinabalu: A soldier was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pedestrian near a junction to Kg Petagas along Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Papar, in Penampang, Sunday. Mohd Hafizal Abd Wahab, a 25-year-old based at the Lokawi Army Camp, suffered severe head injuries killing him on the spot at 5.40pm.

