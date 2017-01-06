Situation in many flood-hit areas ret...

Situation in many flood-hit areas returning to normal

KUALA TERENGGANU: The flood situation has vastly improved, with the number of evacuees sharply reduced and many evacuation centres closed. As at 6pm yesterday, only 2,940 victims remained at the 35 relief centres in eight districts, a significant drop from some 10,600 on Wednesday evening.

