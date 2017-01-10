Siti to sue trader over sex pills ad

Songstress Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin will sue a trader who used photos of her and her husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa to sell sexual stimulant pills online, reported Kosmo! . Siti, 38, said that she was shocked to see the advertisement to promote the pills appearing on social media.

