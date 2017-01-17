Singapore will remove road charge once Malaysia's is implemented at all borders: High Commission

Singapore will remove its Reciprocal Road Charge once Malaysia's road charge is implemented at all its borders, including Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia, the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and the Singapore Consulate-General's office in Johor Baru said in a statement on its Facebook page. KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore will remove its Reciprocal Road Charge once Malaysia's road charge is implemented at all its borders, including Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.