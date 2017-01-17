Sex crimes: Man's sentence reduced to 35 years, 24 strokes

Kota Kinabalu: A 31-year-old local man jailed a total of 55 years and ordered to get 25 lashes of the cane on three counts of sex crimes against minors, saw his sentence reduced to a total of 35 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane here Monday. Court of Appeal Justices Dato' Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Dato' Abdul Rahman Sebli allowed Petrus Jung's appeal against his imprisonment sentence as well as allowed the cross-appeal by the prosecution to have the whipping sentence amended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.