Sapae-ing death leaves peace talks uncertain

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Security authorities have expressed concern over the change of leadership in the separatist movement following the death of Sapae-ing Basor, saying it may throw a spanner into the government's peace-building efforts and worsen unrest. The death of Sapae-ing, who led the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Coordinate, was confirmed last Saturday by his family.

Chicago, IL

