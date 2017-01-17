Saina Nehwal reaches Malaysian Master...

Saina Nehwal reaches Malaysian Masters Grand Prix Gold final

Sarawak, Jan 21 : Indian Badminton star Saina Nehwal on Saturday crusied to the final of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold by beating Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin. Saina beat her opponent 21-13, 21-10.

Chicago, IL

