RM7.5m Bajau Sama cultural centre to be built in Tuaran

Kota Kinabalu: A Bajau Sama cultural centre will be built in Tuaran this year as part of efforts to empower and preserve the community's cultural heritage. Sabah Bajau Sama Association President Datuk Hajiji Noor said the centre would be located on 1.4 hectares in Kampung Lok Batik.

