Riding-related injuries in Malaysia are common, study shows
Nearly 84 percent of horse riders in Malaysia who took part in an online survey reported a riding-related injury in the preceding 12 months. A fall from the saddle was given as the most common injury cause by the 169 survey respondents, 145 of whom reported injuries.
