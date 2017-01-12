Raping sister-in-law: - SMan re-charged
Kota Kinabalu: A 26-year-old local man who was previously given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal from a charge of raping his sister-in-law, was re-charged on Tuesday. The man pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court Judge Azreena Aziz to raping the 26-year-old woman at 11.30pm on Feb 27, 2016 at a quarters in Penampang, near here.
