Quake-resistant condo offers panoramic views

Kota Kinabalu: An upscale condominium project, SkyVue Residence, that is being developed in Kobusak, Penampang, will be officially launched at its sales gallery near the project site tomorrow . North Borneo Land Avenue Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary company of peninsula-based Eng Han Bina Sdn Bhd, is developing the 22-storey earthquake-resistant condominium of 200 residential units, including eight penthouses, that promises a panoramic view of the city, the Mount Kinabalu and South China Sea, once completed in 2019.

