Quake-resistant condo offers panorami...

Quake-resistant condo offers panoramic views

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: An upscale condominium project, SkyVue Residence, that is being developed in Kobusak, Penampang, will be officially launched at its sales gallery near the project site tomorrow . North Borneo Land Avenue Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary company of peninsula-based Eng Han Bina Sdn Bhd, is developing the 22-storey earthquake-resistant condominium of 200 residential units, including eight penthouses, that promises a panoramic view of the city, the Mount Kinabalu and South China Sea, once completed in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 5 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Thu jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC