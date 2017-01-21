Pos Malaysia features CNY delicacies ...

Pos Malaysia features CNY delicacies on stamps

KUALA LUMPUR: It's a week to Chinese New Year and already the festive holiday is making its second appearance on Pos Malaysia stamps and first day covers. After featuring serama chickens to mark the Year of the Fire Rooster, the stamps will see traditional Chinese festive delicacies.

