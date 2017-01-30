Policeman killed in bike-car collision on Penang Bridge
GEORGE TOWN: A policeman was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a car on the Penang Bridge on Monday. Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said preliminary investigation showed that the policeman and the car driver had been heading for the mainland from the island.
