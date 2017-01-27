Playboy Fragrances Malaysia Unveils S...

Playboy Fragrances Malaysia Unveils Sexy Range

By Mohd Zaini Zain KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 -- Playboy Fragrances Malaysia brings playfulness into the game of seduction with its latest sexy range, the King and Queen of the Game. Consisting of eau de toilette and deodorant spray, the range is an answer to young men wanting to make the leap from boy to men, as well as to bold young women who are not afraid to make the first move for what they want.

Chicago, IL

