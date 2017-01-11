PIO girl to represent Malaysia at Mis...

PIO girl to represent Malaysia at Miss Universe 2016

KUALA LUMPUR: A 20-year-old Sikh girl will represent Malaysia at the Miss Universe 2016 finals at Manila. Kiranmeet Kaur Baljeet Singh Jassal, , won Miss Universe Malaysia title in 2016 and was awarded 'Miss My Dentist Winning Smile' subsidiary title.

Chicago, IL

