PH, Malaysia barter trade reopens Feb. 1

PH, Malaysia barter trade reopens Feb. 1

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The cross border trade between Sabah, Malaysia and island provinces of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will reopen on February 1, almost a year after it was shut down, Mindanao Development Authority secretary Abdul Khayr Alonto announced on Wednesday. Alonto told "Wednesdays at Habi at Kape" at the Abreeza Mall that no less than Musa Aman, Chief Minister of Sabah, Malaysia made the announcement regarding the lifting of the trade embargo which came about after a string of kidnapping incidents involving Malaysian victims by the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group in the island provinces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC