PH, Malaysia barter trade reopens Feb. 1

The cross border trade between Sabah, Malaysia and island provinces of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will reopen on February 1, almost a year after it was shut down, Mindanao Development Authority secretary Abdul Khayr Alonto announced on Wednesday. Alonto told "Wednesdays at Habi at Kape" at the Abreeza Mall that no less than Musa Aman, Chief Minister of Sabah, Malaysia made the announcement regarding the lifting of the trade embargo which came about after a string of kidnapping incidents involving Malaysian victims by the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group in the island provinces.

