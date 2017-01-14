No news yet whether serial rapist is ...

No news yet whether serial rapist is coming home

Serial rapist Selvah Kumar Subbiah is due to be released from prison this month and authorities won't say whether he'll be deported to his native Malaysia, or returned to the streets of Toronto. KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian serial rapist, convicted of assaulting more than two dozen women in Canada, is likely to be deported back to Malaysia soon after serving out his 25-year prison sentence.

Chicago, IL

