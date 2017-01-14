No news yet whether serial rapist is coming home
Serial rapist Selvah Kumar Subbiah is due to be released from prison this month and authorities won't say whether he'll be deported to his native Malaysia, or returned to the streets of Toronto. KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian serial rapist, convicted of assaulting more than two dozen women in Canada, is likely to be deported back to Malaysia soon after serving out his 25-year prison sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec 15
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
|Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Passers by
|488
