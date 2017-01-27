No longer pirate-infested, but danger still lurks in SE Asian waters

According to the Information Sharing Centre of ReCAAP the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia there was a significant drop in piracy in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore in the year just past, with just one reported incident in the first 11 months of 2016, against 104 in 2014. For all of Asia, there were 77 attempts of robbery at sea or piracy, a drop of 60 per cent.

