Nine states hit by floods, thousands evacuated
Rising waters: Officers and volunteers evacuating a family whose house was hit by floods at Kampung Sungai Payong in Perak. - Bernama PETALING JAYA: Floods have affected almost all the states in the country, with thousands of people having to be evacuated to relief centres.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
