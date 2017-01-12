MRT Charges Fares From Tomorrow

MRT Charges Fares From Tomorrow

23 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 -- The Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Kajang line service will start charging fares to commuters tomorrow. The service involves the first phase between Sungai Buloh-Semantan stations, involving 12 stations for a 21-km stretch, which opened on Dec 16 last year offering free fares, including shuttle buses for a month until today.

