'Missed opportunity' for Malaysia if TPP not implemented: Malaysian minister

If the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement fails to materialise, it will be "a missed opportunity" for Malaysia, said the country's International Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed on Tuesday in a statement. KUALA LUMPUR: It will be a "missed opportunity" for Malaysia if the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement fails to materialise, said the country's International Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed on Tuesday in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.