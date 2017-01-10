'Missed opportunity' for Malaysia if ...

'Missed opportunity' for Malaysia if TPP not implemented: Malaysian minister

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

If the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement fails to materialise, it will be "a missed opportunity" for Malaysia, said the country's International Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed on Tuesday in a statement. KUALA LUMPUR: It will be a "missed opportunity" for Malaysia if the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement fails to materialise, said the country's International Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed on Tuesday in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC