MH370 search crews return to port after fruitless hunt ends

Australian Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester, third left, holds a press conference, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Perth, Australia, with Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, left, and other officials in front of the search ship Fugro Equator, one of the vessels involved in the MH370 search. Transport officials from Australia, Malaysia and China met the crew of Fugro Equator, who were ordered to return last week after the countries officially suspended the nearly three-year search for the plane in the Indian Ocean.

