MH370 search crews return to port after fruitless hunt ends
Australian Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester, third left, holds a press conference, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Perth, Australia, with Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, left, and other officials in front of the search ship Fugro Equator, one of the vessels involved in the MH370 search. Transport officials from Australia, Malaysia and China met the crew of Fugro Equator, who were ordered to return last week after the countries officially suspended the nearly three-year search for the plane in the Indian Ocean.
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Sat
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec 23
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c...
|Dec '16
|davy
|10
