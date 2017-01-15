Man's murder shrouded in mystery

KUALA LUMPUR: Mystery surrounds the murder of a 65-year-old businessman whose body was found at a condominium in Persiaran KIP Utama, Kepong here. The man - who owned a Chinese traditional medicine shop in Taman Wangsa Permai - was discovered with a noose around his neck on the fire escape at the seventh floor on Friday evening.

