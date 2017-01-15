Man's murder shrouded in mystery

Man's murder shrouded in mystery

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Mystery surrounds the murder of a 65-year-old businessman whose body was found at a condominium in Persiaran KIP Utama, Kepong here. The man - who owned a Chinese traditional medicine shop in Taman Wangsa Permai - was discovered with a noose around his neck on the fire escape at the seventh floor on Friday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC