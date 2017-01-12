Manggatal robbery: Suspect caught

Manggatal robbery: Suspect caught

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Police here nabbed a man suspected to be responsible for a robbery at a convenience store in Taman Indah Permai, Manggatal, on Tuesday. Further checks on the 23-year-old unemployed Kadazan also showed he was previously sentenced to four years' jail in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec 15 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC