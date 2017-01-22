Malaysia's move if TPPA falls through

KUALA LUMPUR: Should the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agree ment fall through, Malaysia may look into the possibility of pursuing bilateral free trade agreements with TPP members, said International Trade and Indus try Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. The country would also prioritise strengthening economic integration within Asean, as well as push for the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partner ship, he said in a statement yesterday.

