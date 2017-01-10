Malaysia's Economy Remains Strong, Dy...

Malaysia's Economy Remains Strong, Dynamic Even Without Tppa, Says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 -- The Malaysian economy is still able to remain strong, dynamic and full of potential as well as opportunities with its existing trade partners even without the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement , said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today.

