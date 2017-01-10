Malaysia's Diverse Community Contribu...

Malaysia's Diverse Community Contributed To Economic Transformation - Sultan Nazrin Shah

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 -- Malaysia's remarkable economic and social transformation is due to the outstanding contributions of the country's diverse community, says Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak. Launching his book,'Charting the Economy', he said this observation was among the important lessons he gained from his study of the country's economic history while pursuing his doctorate at Harvard University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 5 hr agen bandarq 270
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec 23 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
Why THE IBAN(SEA DAYAK) are so STUPID & POOREST... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Passers by 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC