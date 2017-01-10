Malaysia's AirAsia denies involvement...

Malaysia's AirAsia denies involvement in Rolls-Royce bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 24 - Malaysia's budget airlines AirAsia has denied its involvement in the bribery case involving British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce, a media report said on Tuesday. British media earlier reported that the Serious Fraud Office has named AirAsia as among the foreign parties allegedly involved in bribery cases with the aircraft engine maker, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News US Muslims watch Trump victory with 'fear and c... Dec '16 davy 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC