Malaysia's AirAsia denies involvement in Rolls-Royce bribery case

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 24 - Malaysia's budget airlines AirAsia has denied its involvement in the bribery case involving British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce, a media report said on Tuesday. British media earlier reported that the Serious Fraud Office has named AirAsia as among the foreign parties allegedly involved in bribery cases with the aircraft engine maker, Xinhua news agency reported.

