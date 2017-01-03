Malaysia's 1MDB appoints Parker Randall as auditor
Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd said on Thursday it had appointed Parker Randall as its auditor, the fourth firm to look at the company's books since its establishment in 2009. A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, in this March 1, 2015 file photo.
