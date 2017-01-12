Malaysian police nab 6 suspected bomb...

Malaysian police nab 6 suspected bomb-makers

12 hrs ago

The suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were picked up at their homes in a series of raids which began about 4am. KOTA BHARU: Malaysian police detained six men for alleged involvement in bomb-making during separate raids in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, on Sunday .

Chicago, IL

