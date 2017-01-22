Malaysian police arrest three suspect...

Malaysian police arrest three suspected Islamic State sympathizers

Muslim-majority Malaysia has been on high alert since an attack last January by Islamic State-linked militants in Jakarta, the capital of neighboring Indonesia. Inspector-general of police Khalid Abu Bakar said the suspects were detained in three separate raids from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. Police also confiscated a shotgun and an air rifle.

