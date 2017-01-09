Malaysian part of team behind black h...

Malaysian part of team behind black hole discovery

NGC 1448, a galaxy with an active galactic nucleus, is seen in this image combining data from the Carnegie-Irvine Galaxy Survey in the optical range and NuSTAR in the X-ray range. Photo credit: Credit: Carnegie-Irvine Galaxy Survey/NASA/JPL-Caltecha KUALA LUMPUR: A 27-year-old PhD student from Muar is part of a team that found evidence of a supermassive black hole in a galaxy approximately 38 light years away from Earth.

