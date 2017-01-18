Malaysian MP Tony Pua files suit link...

Malaysian MP Tony Pua files suit linking PM Najib Razak to $970m from wealth fund

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his government over the country's multibillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund scandal , claiming he wrongly exercised his lawful authority. The misfeasance in public office claim intensifies pressure on Mr Najib amid speculation he intends to call an early election, capitalising on disarray among opposition parties after a crackdown to silence his government's critics under draconian laws, including arresting dozens.

Chicago, IL

